Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘I lived through ‘Final Destination’': Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving. (KHOU, PICS FROM VIEWER, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

She captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on cell phone video.

Amanda Kilian was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom, going about 75 miles per hour down the beltway, when the incident happened.

“I saw it coming and then explosion,” she said. “It absolutely shook me to my core. ”

Kilian initially thought she’d been shot at.

“I was hysterical,” she said. “It sprayed glass everywhere, all over my face, my whole car was covered in glass.”

She decided not to pull over on the busy highway.

“I was shaking the whole way home,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back that she found the heavy metal rod that had come flying into her car.

“It went through like butter, hit the seat, bounced off and hit me in the leg,” Kilian said.

Her dog, Beau, usually rides shotgun but wasn’t in the car with Kilian that day.

Whether it be luck or divine intervention, Kilian knows how lucky they all were and is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come through driver’s side, I mean it would have probably impaled me and I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

This was the second time Kilian had experienced flying debris on a Houston highway.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Police: Driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street
Richmond Police officers, with the assistance of VCU Police, responded to West Franklin Street...
Woman struck by car near VCU campus
The teacher allegedly restrained the student by the neck, but did not choke him.
Prince William teacher charged for allegedly restraining student by the neck
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Uber is adding a new task to its list of services: mailing consumers’ return packages.
Got packages to return? You can call Uber
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
After judge’s rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft