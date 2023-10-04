Hopewell National Night Out event aims to bridge gap between police and community

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Hopewell had National Night Out events at seven locations across the city. Many people attended the event as officers reported seeing a drop in violent crime.

Police departments across the country typically hold the National Night Out event in August. Hopewell moved the family-friendly event to October to take advantage of the cooler weather to get more people out.

”We have some bouncy houses, we have some hot dogs, we have some snow cone machines, we have some popcorn, just a lot of items just to get everybody engaged,” said Hopewell Support Services Lieutenant Jacquita Allen.

Police say the message behind the event is even greater than the food and fun. According to them, it’s a meaningful way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community, which has become extremely helpful as they work to cut down on crime.

”It helps us solve cases, it helps us build a relationship with the citizens, it helps us get information, you know, it helps us with a lot,” Allen stated.

That relationship building seems to be working as the police department reports that violent crime is down across Hopewell by 36 percent and property crime is down 10 percent. This year alone, the city has implemented new strategies like Project SAF and a Violent Crimes Task Force to keep crime trending downward.

“We’ve solved quite a few previous violent crimes and colder homicides that have also helped drive crime down,” explained Donnie Reid Hopewell Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Police.

People at the event say they’ve noticed the crime reduction and that it’s left them feeling safer and better about their community.

“It is very quiet. I feel like everyone is coming back together and feeling some type of security as far as safety,” said Hopewell resident Shamika Lewis.

Even though violent crime is down across Hopewell, the police department has been seeing more stolen vehicles, especially Hyundai’s and Kias, so they also want people to be vigilant and lock their cars to reduce the chances of having their vehicles stolen.

