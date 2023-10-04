Your Money with Carlson Financial
Google doodler reflects on his Appalachian Trail experience

Monday's google doodle featured McAfee Knob and other points of interest along the Appalachian...
Monday's google doodle featured McAfee Knob and other points of interest along the Appalachian Trail.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earlier this week, Google celebrated the Appalachian Trail with a Google Doodle on its search page.

On Wednesday afternoon, we spoke with the artist who hiked portions of the trail, including McAfee Knob in our own backyard.

Nate Swinehart spoke with us via Zoom from his office in San Francisco.

He has worked as a Google Doodler for nine years. And he spent about two weeks on the trail this summer

He said he was impressed with the people he encountered and the passion they have for the Appalachian Trail.

“In Roanoke, and on the trail, and in general, I got to meet and talk with so many amazing people,” Swinehart told WDBJ7. “And there’s honestly so much love for the trail. and everyone has their experience and they’re so excited to talk to you about it and share what it means to them.”

Swinehart said he received recommendations for three additional hikes in Virginia.

And he told us he hopes to return to spend more time on the Appalachian Trail.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

