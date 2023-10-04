Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Police: Driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street
Richmond Police officers, with the assistance of VCU Police, responded to West Franklin Street...
Woman struck by car near VCU campus
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Many people attended the event as officers reported seeing a drop in violent crime.
Hopewell National Night Out event aims to bridge gap between police and community
Hopewell had National Night Out events at seven locations across the city. Many people attended...
Hopewell National Night Out event aims to bridge gap between police and community
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Progressive groups blast Virginia Municipal League over traffic stop stance
A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Richmond cemetery
A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street