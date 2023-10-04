Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft
A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
Police: Driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle
pumpkins
Cooler ‘sweater weather’ arrives this weekend
On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against...
14-year-old arrested for online threat against Hopewell High School
Beginning July 1, 2024, unregistered farm-use panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility...
DMV offers permanent farm use placards for unregistered farm vehicles

Latest News

A Henrico couple is thankful to reach a resolution after spending thousands for plots at Forest...
Couple receives refund after issue with Richmond cemetery
A four-vehicle crash is caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on...
4-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-95 near Maury Street
Community leaders will meet with residents to provide updates and seek feedback for proposed...
State slashes proposal to build a new hospital in Hanover
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season