Arm wrestlers raise thousands for Charlottesville-area causes

Charlottesville Ladies Arm Wrestlers (CLAW)
Charlottesville Ladies Arm Wrestlers (CLAW)(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group of arm wrestlers have been raising money for local charitable causes for more than a decade.

The money-raising events are a story in themselves.

CLAW (Charlottesville Lady Arm Wrestlers) started 15 years ago with the goal of raising money for women-led organizations and causes. The annual fundraising event is a spectacle filled with mirth and mayhem.

It is a battle of strength and much more, an arm wrestling show unlike any other. The ladies adopt personas and dress up in character.

“I can’t imagine a better thing to be a part of,” participant Catherine West said Saturday, September 30.

This year’s carnival-like atmosphere was held under a tent behind Random Row Brewery in Charlottesville.

“Why not do this? You get to dress up, meet amazing women, and fundraise,” participant Marissa Wendte said.

Events like this have so far help CLAW raise more than $100,000 total for several Charlottesville-area women-initiated causes.

“We infuse them with a certain amount of cash that would pump their ability to extend what they do as a women’s group.” Caitlin McLeod said.

Hundreds of people show up to see this Mardi Gras-like circus of arm wrestling.

“The crowd decides who wins or loses,” McLeod explained. “There are two ways to win; the crowd favorite and the physical competition.”

Revelers can purchase CLAW Bucks to influence the bout.

“You can also bribe the ref, you can bribe the judge, and you can bribe wrestlers to throw.” McLeod said.

Donations to the groups are tax deductible. CLAW is now teaming with Virginia Organizing, under its nonprofit umbrella.

“We love doing this work, because it’s the most fun way to do your charitable giving,” McLeod said. “It’s a great time for a good cause.”

There are two CLAW events anticipated for 2024.

For more information, announcements about upcoming events, and lots of fun footage from the September 30 event, follow CLAW on Instagram (@cvilleclaw) and Facebook.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

