Woman struck by car near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was struck by a car near VCU’s campus on Tuesday.

Richmond Police say officers, with the assistance of VCU Police, responded to West Franklin Street just before noon for reports of a pedestrian struck.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit while attempting to cross over West Franklin Street.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The victim was treated on the scene.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

