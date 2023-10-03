Tuesday Forecast: Some morning fog, then sunny, warm and pleasant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm with lots of sunny skies will continue the next several days. A cold front arrives this weekend with cooler temperatures and a few showers possible Friday/Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with humidity dipping a little bit. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Increasing Clouds to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. An isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and cooler. A few showers possible ahead of a cold front. Rain less than 1/4″. Lows near 60°, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: A cold front arrives this weekend with cool temperatures arriving for the week of October 8-14!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Lows upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Lows mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

