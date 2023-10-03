Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Some morning fog, then sunny, warm and pleasant

Gorgeous October weather continues through Thursday.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm with lots of sunny skies will continue the next several days. A cold front arrives this weekend with cooler temperatures and a few showers possible Friday/Saturday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with humidity dipping a little bit. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Increasing Clouds to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. An isolated shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy and cooler. A few showers possible ahead of a cold front. Rain less than 1/4″. Lows near 60°, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: A cold front arrives this weekend with cool temperatures arriving for the week of October 8-14!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Lows upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Lows mid-40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

