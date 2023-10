RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on I-95 in Richmond near the Maury Street exit on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident closed all northbound lanes and two southbound lanes around 12:20 p.m.

#Richmond Motorists:



All travel lanes are closed near Maury St (mm 73) on I-95 north due to a multi-vehicle crash.



Expect delays and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/MmbkVbBmPG — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) October 3, 2023

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

