Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rearview camera image may not show on screen

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rearview camera image from being displayed.

The recall announced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rearview display without an image reduces a driver’s view and increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft
On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against...
14-year-old arrested for online threat against Hopewell High School
pumpkins
Cooler ‘sweater weather’ arrives this weekend
Beginning July 1, 2024, unregistered farm-use panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility...
DMV offers permanent farm use placards for unregistered farm vehicles
A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University for the second...
Driver indicted in pedestrian crash that killed VCU student

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden is back in court in Delaware and is expected to plead not guilty to gun charges
FILE - Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister's restaurant in Gulf Shores, Ala., on June 30,...
Bill filed to rename highway after Jimmy Buffett
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court...
Donald Trump returns to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
Virginia State University in Ettrick.
Enrollment is growing at Virginia HBCUs. But they face historic underfunding.