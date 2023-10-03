Your Money with Carlson Financial
Special delivery: Mail carrier warms the hearts of Henrico residents

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A simple smile can mean so much and that point has proven to be true in the Lakeside neighborhood in Henrico.

Rain or shine the duties of a U.S. mail carrier have to get done. What isn’t listed in the job description? A smile.

No matter how long the route Ira Hopkins always makes his deliveries with a warm smile.

See how the small act of kindness is making a big difference in the community below:

A mail carrier in Henrico is delivering smiles along with packages for residents!

