Special delivery: Mail carrier warms the hearts of Henrico residents
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A simple smile can mean so much and that point has proven to be true in the Lakeside neighborhood in Henrico.
Rain or shine the duties of a U.S. mail carrier have to get done. What isn’t listed in the job description? A smile.
No matter how long the route Ira Hopkins always makes his deliveries with a warm smile.
See how the small act of kindness is making a big difference in the community below:
