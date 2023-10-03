Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police: Driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle

A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield
A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.
A passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident in Chesterfield.(Alex Talbott)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit and crash on Tuesday afternoon.

On Oct. 3, just before 2 p.m., police found a stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit in the Route 10 and Chester Road area.

Chesterfield officers deployed spike strips, and the car went off the road while swerving to avoid the strips. The vehicle went down an embankment in the 2700 block of West Hundred Road. The car then went airborne, going back up the embankment. The car then came to rest on another unoccupied vehicle in the Verizon store parking lot in the 2600 block of West Hundred Road.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody and is getting checked out at an area hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft
On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against...
14-year-old arrested for online threat against Hopewell High School
pumpkins
Cooler ‘sweater weather’ arrives this weekend
Beginning July 1, 2024, unregistered farm-use panel trucks, pickup trucks, and sport utility...
DMV offers permanent farm use placards for unregistered farm vehicles
A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University for the second...
Driver indicted in pedestrian crash that killed VCU student

Latest News

pumpkins
Cooler ‘sweater weather’ arrives this weekend
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
Study finds financial anxiety is higher than last year
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Myrtle Beach Safari owner avoids prison time in Virginia wildlife trafficking case