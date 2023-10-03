Police: Driver of stolen vehicle avoids spike strips, goes airborne, lands on another vehicle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit and crash on Tuesday afternoon.

On Oct. 3, just before 2 p.m., police found a stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit in the Route 10 and Chester Road area.

Chesterfield officers deployed spike strips, and the car went off the road while swerving to avoid the strips. The vehicle went down an embankment in the 2700 block of West Hundred Road. The car then went airborne, going back up the embankment. The car then came to rest on another unoccupied vehicle in the Verizon store parking lot in the 2600 block of West Hundred Road.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody and is getting checked out at an area hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time, and charges are pending.

