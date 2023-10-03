Mold concerns grow as RPS attempts to address issue through testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -For weeks, students, parents and teachers have complained about mold in Richmond schools, and the school year has just begun.

Now, the school board is bringing forward its solution, but it will not be cheap.

Specific schools have received complete building tests to inspect the mold, though some call for these checks to be done around the division.

“We do have buildings that are old, and our new buildings get mold too,” Richmond School Board Member Cheryl Burke said.

A previous school board meeting brought attention to mold in desks at Thomas C. Boushall Middle School and mold in ceilings at Clark Springs Elementary School, and now complaints continue to pile up at RPS.

At the Oct. 2 meeting, teachers, parents and nurses in the area brought health and safety concerns from the mold and its ongoing impact.

“We heard from a pediatric nurse today, who reminded us black students in Richmond or black children in Richmond have asthma at like five times the rate other places. So do we not see any connection with that?” School Board Member Kenya Gibson said.

Some teachers complained the tests were not as comprehensive as they claimed to be, and they do not think the results reflect the situation students and staff face each day.

So far, Clark Springs Elementary and Boushall Middle have been tested because of teacher testimony at prior board meetings.

Mary Scott Preschool is being scheduled for a test, too. So far, only the results are from Boushall’s test, and the report states that “no airborne fungal amplification” was found.

“Only 18 rooms were tested, almost all of which were on the outer edge of building,” Boushall teacher Chloe Tremper said during a public comment period. “A coworker today told me her doctor tested her, and she came back positive for allergies to mold, cockroaches and mice this week. Staff have said they will quit over this, and I need you all to take this seriously to protect the health of our students and staff. I don’t want to have to leave a job at a place I love because it’s affecting my health.”

It’s a call for more tests to be done around the division as RPS waits for the other results.

RPS Chief Operating Officer Dana Fox says the division has ordered a test for J.H. Blackwell Preschool, Maymont Preschool, Summer Hill Preschool, Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School and Woodville Elementary School. Those should be done in the coming weeks.

Fox says a full test in an elementary school costs around $5,4000, and for middle and high schools, it’s $8,600 each.

“I do not give guidance to mold testing companies as to how to do their business,” RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said. “It is not my area of expertise. If we want every single room of every building tested, whether that’s the standard or not, so be it. We can do that. We just need to honestly grapple with the fact that that will likely cost three to $400,000.”

Kamras says that money would mean spending cuts elsewhere.

“I think it’s a reflection of the very difficult reality that our buildings need help, and our kids need help, and here simply is not enough help to go around,” Kamras said.

