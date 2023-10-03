Chesterfield man dies in shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that killed a Chesterfield man Monday evening.

Police were called to the West Street and Young Avenue area just before 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 2.

On arrival, officers found William Henry Hayes, Jr., 50, of North Chesterfield, dead on the scene.

Petersburg Police are asking anyone to submit any tips they may have to Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or to Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.