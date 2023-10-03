Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield man dies in shooting in Petersburg

Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that killed a Chesterfield man Monday evening
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Petersburg are investigating a shooting that killed a Chesterfield man Monday evening.

Police were called to the West Street and Young Avenue area just before 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 2.

On arrival, officers found William Henry Hayes, Jr., 50, of North Chesterfield, dead on the scene.

Petersburg Police are asking anyone to submit any tips they may have to Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or to Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

