Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

“We are creating a ‘one-stop-shop”: Hopewell hosts Fall career fair

City of Hopewell Hosts Fall Career Fair
City of Hopewell Hosts Fall Career Fair(MGN)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Imagine walking into a room filled with endless possibilities, where your next career move is just a conversation away. The city of Hopewell is creating that reality at the 2023 Fall Career Fair, featuring several employers hoping to shape brighter futures.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hopewell Community Center (100 W City Point Road).

Hopewell’s city administration is searching for several qualified candidates to fill various positions, which include Public Works, Treasurer’s Office, Development, Social Services, Recreation and Parks, Water Renewal, Fire and Rescue, and Police. Both part-time and full-time positions are available.

“We are creating a ‘one-stop-shop’ event to maximize our recruitment efforts and fill these positions as efficiently as possible,” said Hopewell City Manager, Concetta Manker. “We are searching for candidates to cover a wide range of skill sets within our city services.”

The event will feature representatives from each hiring department and on-the-spot interviews. Potential candidates are welcome to apply online before and during the event. Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual.

For a complete list of open positions and applications, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip...
Mick Jagger says his kids ‘don’t need $500 million,’ hints he may give away their inheritance
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those...
UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Central Va
The childcare stabilization grant expires Sept. 30, drying up federal funding.
Thousands of Virginia daycares in jeopardy of closing: ‘It’s critical for us’

Latest News

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is owned and operated by the Virginia Historical...
Event will celebrate legacy of two black astronauts from Virginia
Virginia Department of Transportation in Richmond, Va. Parker Michels-Boyce for The Virginia...
As Va. officials review SMART SCALE, some regional planners worry about shifting priorities
On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against...
14-year-old arrested for online threat against Hopewell High School
The Commonwealth Transportation Board is considering proposals that favor larger projects -...
Proposals to change Virginia's transportation funding