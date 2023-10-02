“We are creating a ‘one-stop-shop”: Hopewell hosts Fall career fair

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Imagine walking into a room filled with endless possibilities, where your next career move is just a conversation away. The city of Hopewell is creating that reality at the 2023 Fall Career Fair, featuring several employers hoping to shape brighter futures.

The event will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Hopewell Community Center (100 W City Point Road).

Hopewell’s city administration is searching for several qualified candidates to fill various positions, which include Public Works, Treasurer’s Office, Development, Social Services, Recreation and Parks, Water Renewal, Fire and Rescue, and Police. Both part-time and full-time positions are available.

“We are creating a ‘one-stop-shop’ event to maximize our recruitment efforts and fill these positions as efficiently as possible,” said Hopewell City Manager, Concetta Manker. “We are searching for candidates to cover a wide range of skill sets within our city services.”

The event will feature representatives from each hiring department and on-the-spot interviews. Potential candidates are welcome to apply online before and during the event. Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual.

For a complete list of open positions and applications, click here.

