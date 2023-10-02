Your Money with Carlson Financial
Water line break closes city offices in Petersburg

Residents who have questions can call (804) 733-2407.
Residents who have questions can call (804) 733-2407.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple city offices will be closed after a water line break in Petersburg on Sunday afternoon.

The city says the water line break occurred at the intersection of Bank and N. Sycamore Streets.

“Public Works crews have been on the scene since then, working until after 10:00 pm. They will return early Monday morning to continue repairs and restore water to the area,” the city of Petersburg said.

Many residents and buildings in the downtown area are without water because of the break.

These buildings will be closed on Monday:

  • City Hall
  • Finance Office
  • Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
  • Circuit Court
  • Voter Registration Main Office

The city says services at the General District Court, JDR Court, and the Police Station will continue as usual, as these buildings have access to water.

Residents who have questions can call (804) 733-2407.

