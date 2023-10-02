Water line break closes city offices in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple city offices will be closed after a water line break in Petersburg on Sunday afternoon.

The city says the water line break occurred at the intersection of Bank and N. Sycamore Streets.

“Public Works crews have been on the scene since then, working until after 10:00 pm. They will return early Monday morning to continue repairs and restore water to the area,” the city of Petersburg said.

Many residents and buildings in the downtown area are without water because of the break.

These buildings will be closed on Monday:

City Hall

Finance Office

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office

Circuit Court

Voter Registration Main Office

The city says services at the General District Court, JDR Court, and the Police Station will continue as usual, as these buildings have access to water.

Residents who have questions can call (804) 733-2407.

