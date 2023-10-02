Monday Forecast: Sunny and warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend cold front could bring us areas of light rain on Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures begin this weekend and continue NEXT week.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°.

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower is possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Areas of light rain possible ahead of a cold front. Lows near 60°, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: A strong cold front arrives next weekend with cool temperatures arriving for the week of October 8-15!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.