Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Monday Forecast: Sunny and warm

Mainly dry, sunny and warm this week
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend cold front could bring us areas of light rain on Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures begin this weekend and continue NEXT week.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°.

Friday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower is possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Areas of light rain possible ahead of a cold front. Lows near 60°, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: A strong cold front arrives next weekend with cool temperatures arriving for the week of October 8-15!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cool. Lows near 50°, highs in the mid-60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip...
Mick Jagger says his kids ‘don’t need $500 million,’ hints he may give away their inheritance
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those...
UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Central Va
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Plenty of sunshine ahead the next few days
Beautiful weather next few days
Beautiful weather next few days
Sunday Afternoon Weather
Sunday Afternoon Weather
Ringing in October with low rain chances and a warmer pattern
Sunday Forecast: Breaking out of a week’s worth of clouds