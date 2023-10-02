Your Money with Carlson Financial
Loch Ness Monster coaster will have new experience next year

The Loch Ness Monster roller coaster opened at Busch Gardens in 1978.
The Loch Ness Monster roller coaster opened at Busch Gardens in 1978.(Busch Gardens)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Great news for Busch Gardens fans! A popular roller coaster will reopen next year with a brand new riding experience.

“After four and half decades of operation, the original Loch Ness Monster will close to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 31,” Busch Gardens said in a press release.

Members will be able to have exclusive “last to ride” access for one final weekend on Nov. 4-5. and also be the first to ride the reimagined Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On when it opens in 2024.

The new Loch Ness Monster will feature over 900 feet of replaced track, plus all-new audiovisual and theming elements added throughout the ride experience

“Loch Ness Monster has been a staple to our park since 1978, even being recognized as a registered landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts,” said Kevin Lembke, President of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA. “We are excited to continue Loch Ness Monster’s story in 2024 and beyond.”

For updates on the Loch Ness Monster coaster, click here.

