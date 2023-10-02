Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

LeBron James says Bronny is doing well, working to play for USC this season after cardiac episode

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James says his son, Bronny, is progressing in his rehabilitation from cardiac arrest in hopes of playing for the University of Southern California this season.

James gave the update on his 18-year-old son Monday when the Los Angeles Lakers held their annual media day ahead of training camp.

“Bronny is doing extremely well,” James said. “He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he’s on the up-and-up. It’s definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other.”

Bronny James went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center in late July. LeBron James praised USC’s training staff and coaches for saving Bronny’s life with their quick responses after Bronny was stricken.

Bronny is attending classes at USC and spending time with his teammates while he gets back to full strength. LeBron said the health scare was frightening for the family, but ultimately made them stronger.

“We stuck by each other,” James said. “We gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process. We’re happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those...
UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Central Va
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip...
Mick Jagger says his kids ‘don’t need $500 million,’ hints he may give away their inheritance
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth
pumpkins
Cooler “sweater weather” arrives this weekend
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road