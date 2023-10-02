Hanover Schools offers $3K sign-on incentive for new bus drivers

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools hopes to combat bus driver shortages by offering a sign-on incentive for drivers.

HCPS says it is offering a $3,000 sign-on incentive with additional benefits, including a flexible schedule, medical benefits, a retirement plan and paid training.

“Bus drivers who join our team before the end of the 2023-24 school year will earn $1,000 after their first 60 days of successful employment as a full-time bus driver, $1,000 after 120 days of employment as a full-time bus driver, and $1,000 after 180 days of employment as a full-time bus driver. Please note that full-time bus drivers hired since July 1, 2023, are eligible for this incentive as well,” Hanover County Public Schools said.

In addition to the new sign-on incentive, HCPS bus drivers receive the following:

Pay incentives for drivers completing additional routes

Medical, dental, and vision benefits

Virginia Retirement System benefits, including life insurance

Flexible schedules with most drivers working two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon

Eligible for up to $730 of financial wellness incentives each year

Eligible for up to $800 of tuition reimbursement each year

Salary pay for 12 months, but work 10 months

Sick days and paid holidays

Fully compensated Commercial Driver’s License training

Tuition-free enrollment for non-resident school-aged children

HCPS says new bus drivers are placed on a four-hour per day schedule and are paid from their first day of employment, including training.

The training period includes tutoring and other educational support to help with passing the CDL testing requirements.

For more information about this incentive program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.