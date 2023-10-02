Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hanover DASH program extends hours and lowers price per ride

As of Oct. 1, the program runs seven days a week and is a dollar cheaper. Now, it’s $5 one way or $10 round trip.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover DASH is expanding its hours of operation. DASH riders can meet up with their friends or family on a Saturday or even go to their favorite church service on Sunday.

“If we can drop it a dollar, then we will because we know sometimes that can make a big difference for folks,” the manager of Hanover Dash, Susan Richards, explained.

The program is similar to a taxi or Uber service but specifically for people 65 and older living in Hanover County. To make this program possible and to give riders service all week, the county is partnering with UZURV, a Richmond-based transportation network company.

“That’s built specifically to serve people with disabilities,” said Trish Fitzpatrick, the vice president of affairs for UZURV. “Our drivers are trained to understand how to work with people who have disabilities, who are elderly and who need extra care.”

Riders get picked up at home and taken wherever they want to go in the county and “up to” seven miles outside the county. This can be a major asset for people needing to safely get to and from doctors’ appointments.

“Our drivers will exit the vehicle and assist the rider from the door of their home to the door of their vehicle, to the door of the vehicle and to the door of the facility and so forth,” said Richards.

To become a DASH rider, you have to apply, but you must have proof you live in the county, proof of age and proof of a short-term or long-term disability. This program is specific to the Hanover area because of the county’s geography.

“A lot of our older adults who live out in the more remote parts of the county, they would not be able to age in place if there wasn’t ample transportation and so forth,” Richards said.

Hanover DASH serves over 700 senior citizens and averages about 1,000 rides a month, according to Richards.

Find out more and apply here.

