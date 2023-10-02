GalaxyCon presents ‘Nightmare Weekend in Richmond’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GalaxyCon is bringing a spine-chilling experience to kick off the Halloween season. Horror movie lovers are invited to join a star-studded extravaganza of horror and fantasy.

Galaxy Con is hosting a “Nightmare Weekend in Richmond” on Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct.15, featuring a spooky lineup of top-tier celebrity guests known for their iconic roles in beloved movies and TV shows.

Celebrity guests include :

Richard Dreyfuss (Hooper in Jawsparticipateeary in Close Encounters of the Third Kind)

Danny Trejo (Me in Machete and the Spy Kids franchise, ‘Romeo’ Parada in Sons of Anarchy, Razor Charlie in From Dusk Till Dawn)

Jeffrey Combs (Dr. Herbert West in Re-Animator. Crawford Tillinghast in From Beyond, Sharan in Star Trek: Enterprise, Weyoun in Star Trek: Deep Space 9)

Tony Todd (The Candyman in Candyman, Grange in The Crow)

The Chiodo Brothers (Creators of Killer Klowns from Outer Space and special effects/puppets for Critters, Team America: World Police )

Ken Foree (Peter in Dawn of the Dead, Big Joe Grizzly in Halloween)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial cast reunion featuring Henry Thomas (Elliott in E.T. also Young Hugh Crain in The Haunting of Hill House ), C. Thomas Howell (Tyler in E.T. also Robert in Red Dawn, Jim Halsey in The Hitcher, Roy in The Walking Dead), Dee Wallace (Mary in E.T. also Donna Trenton in Cujo, Karen White in The Howling), Matthew De Meritt ( E.T. in E.T.), and Robert MacNaughton (Michael in E.T.)

The Nightmare Before Christmas stars Chris Sarandon (Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas, also Jerry Dandrige in Fright Night, Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride), and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas)

Hocus Pocus cast reunion featuring Thora Birch (Dani in Hocus Pocus, Jane Burnham in American Beauty, Enid in Ghost World, Mary/Gamma in The Walking Dead), Vinessa Shaw (Allison in Hocus Pocus, Lynn in The Hills Have Eyes), Jason Marsden (Thackery Binx in Hocus Pocus, Max Goof in A Goofy Movie), and Omri Katz (Max Dennison in Hocus Pocus)

An American Werewolf in London cast reunion featuring David Naughton (David Kessler in An American Werewolf in London) and Griffin Dunne (Jack Goodman in An American Werewolf in London)

Halloweentown cast reunion featuring Kimberly J Brown (Marnie Piper in Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High), Judith Hoag (Gwen Cromwell Piper in Halloweentown, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High, Return to Halloweentown), and Daniel Kountz (Kal in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge)

The event will be packed with tons of fun activities for everyone. Fans of the macabre and fantastic will also come together to participate in panel discussions, photo ops, autograph sessions, and more.

Event highlights include:

Panel Discussions: Engage with your favorite celebrities as they share behind-the-scenes stories, insights, and anecdotes from their careers.

Photo Ops: Capture the moment with professional photo sessions alongside your beloved stars.

Autograph Sessions: Get your memorabilia signed by the icons themselves.

Cosplay Extravaganza: Showcase your creativity and join fellow fans in the most impressive costumes.

Vendor Hall: Discover unique merchandise, collectibles, and artwork from various vendors.

After-Hours Events: Keep the excitement going with themed parties and exclusive evening events.

For more information about GalaxyCon’s Nightmare Weekend in Richmond, click here.

