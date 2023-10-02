Driver indicted in pedestrian crash that killed VCU student

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A driver has been indicted with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly killing a VCU student with her car earlier this year.

Shanthi Bhagat faces four charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and two counts of failing to obey a traffic signal. All are direct indictments from a Richmond grand jury.

On Jan. 27, Virginia Commonwealth University student Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.

Because this was a direct indictment, police will still have to serve Bhagat in this case papers and take her into custody.

A next hearing date has not yet been set.

Pedestrian safety in this busy area of West Main Street around VCU has been the focus of much discussion.

Another student died in the area earlier this year after a car jumped onto the sidewalk and ran into him.

In the wake of this, VCU launched a pedestrian safety campaign.

Police on campus have also increased traffic enforcement and new speed tables are in place to help slow traffic.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.