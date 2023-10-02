Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Driver indicted in pedestrian crash that killed VCU student

A driver has been indicted with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly killing a VCU student with her car earlier this year.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A driver has been indicted with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly killing a VCU student with her car earlier this year.

Shanthi Bhagat faces four charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and two counts of failing to obey a traffic signal. All are direct indictments from a Richmond grand jury.

On Jan. 27, Virginia Commonwealth University student Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.

Because this was a direct indictment, police will still have to serve Bhagat in this case papers and take her into custody.

A next hearing date has not yet been set.

Pedestrian safety in this busy area of West Main Street around VCU has been the focus of much discussion.

Another student died in the area earlier this year after a car jumped onto the sidewalk and ran into him.

In the wake of this, VCU launched a pedestrian safety campaign.

Police on campus have also increased traffic enforcement and new speed tables are in place to help slow traffic.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those...
UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Central Va
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo, Mick Jagger with the Rolling Stones perform at the Desert Trip...
Mick Jagger says his kids ‘don’t need $500 million,’ hints he may give away their inheritance
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.04 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Hanover County Public Schools hopes to combat bus driver shortages by offering a sign-on...
Hanover offering $3k sign-on bonus for bus drivers
Maryland authorities have confirmed that inmate Naseem Roulack is the suspect in a recent armed...
Naseem Roulack wanted in armed carjacking in Maryland
A driver has been indicted with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly killing a VCU student...
Driver indicted in pedestrian crash that killed VCU student
HCPS says it is offering a $3,000 sign-on incentive with additional benefits, including a...
Hanover Schools offers $3K sign-on incentive for new bus drivers
Police are searching for Naseem RoulacK, an inmate who escaped at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital
Escaped Virginia inmate wanted in Maryland auto theft