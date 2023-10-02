Cooler “sweater weather” arrives this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a warm work week with above average temperatures, a substantial cool down will arrive this weekend.

A cold front will push across central Virginia on Saturday, ushering in cooler temperatures. The cold front may bring a few rain showers on Saturday especially during the afternoon and evening.

After warmer than average temperatures in the low to mid-80s during the work week, it will turn much cooler this weekend into the following week. (WWBT)

After the cold front passes, it will turn much cooler with high temperatures on Sunday and Monday in the mid-60s. Low temperatures will likely drop back into the mid to upper 40s early next week!

It will be “sweater weather” - time to get a jacket for the morning commute and for the kids at the bus stop in the morning.

The cooler than average weather will likely stay with us for much of next week (October 8-14).

Cooler weather is on the way starting on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s! (WWBT)

