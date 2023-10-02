Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour makes stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Richmond this November on his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour.

The Altria Theater announced the 82-year-old is performing on Monday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. Dylan has been a central figure in pop culture for 60 years and is considered one of the greatest songwriters ever.

VIP packages go on pre-sale Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. and for the general public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought at the Altria’s box office at 6 N Laurel St from Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or here.

