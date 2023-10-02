Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bob Dylan ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Tour makes stop in Richmond

Bob Dylan is coming to the Atria Theater on Monday, Nov. 27.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to Richmond this November on his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour.

The Altria Theater announced the 82-year-old is performing on Monday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. Dylan has been a central figure in pop culture for 60 years and is considered one of the greatest songwriters ever.

VIP packages go on pre-sale Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. and for the general public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought at the Altria’s box office at 6 N Laurel St from Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or here.

