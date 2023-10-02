Your Money with Carlson Financial
14-year-old arrested for online threat against Hopewell High School

On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against...
On Friday, Hopewell Police arrested a 14-year-old for making a social media threat against Hopewell High School.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A teenager is facing charges after police say a threatening post against Hopewell High School circulated across social media.

Police say a 14-year-old student was arrested on Friday for a post that contained threatening language against students and staff of the high school.

The post was created on Sept. 19.

In a statement, Hopewell City Public Schools said officers have been actively investigating the threat made towards Hopewell High School on Instagram and “it is very likely that the post was made primarily to create fear.”

“It’s important to take all threats to our schools and community seriously, and this arrest should serve as a warning to anyone who might think that they can make threats on social media without consequence,” said Hopewell Police Chief Taylor.

Police have not said what charges the teen will face.

In May, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that enforced higher penalties for “swatting.”

“The last thing we need to do is have our emergency responders showing up at schools and universities, thinking that there is a real threat when there’s not,” said Youngkin.

In Virginia, “swatting” could lead to jail time and a fee for the person responsible.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

