Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers in Central Va

New hires can land a job offer in less than 20 minutes
Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those...
Nationally, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees, and nearly 80% of those positions do not require an interview. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season is just around the corner, and UPS is looking to hire more than 500 seasonal employees in the Richmond area ahead of the holiday rush.

To continue the on-time, reliable delivery service that customers depend on, UPS is looking to fill several full- and part-time positions primarily for seasonal delivery drivers, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) drivers and package handlers.

Those interested are encouraged to partake in UPS’s first digital application process, which takes less than 20 minutes. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview; therefore, applicants may go from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer.

Seasonal hourly pay rates for package handlers and driver helpers will begin at $21 per hour, and driving positions will start at $23 per hour. Permanent jobs will also be available in some areas for those who apply early.

“The best talent delivers the best service. That’s why we’re proud to offer industry-leading pay for UPS part-timers, full-timers and seasonal employees alike,” said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. “We’re looking forward to delivering yet another leading on-time performance this holiday season and helping thousands of workers kick off their UPS careers in the process.”

Company benefits include leading wages, promotion opportunities and programs like “Earn and Learn,” which allows eligible employees to earn up to $25,000 for college tuition and expenses.

For more information about company benefits or to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Birthday Cake Kits
Woman donates birthday cake kits to Chesterfield Food Bank in son’s memory
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
I-95 reopens after crash near Maury Street exit
The childcare stabilization grant expires Sept. 30, drying up federal funding.
Thousands of Virginia daycares in jeopardy of closing: ‘It’s critical for us’

Latest News

Petersburg's first collaborative gun buyback event
‘Bury guns, not people’: Gun buyback event held in Petersburg
Sunday weather forecast
Sunday weather forecast
The race takes you on a journey through 400 years of black history in the River City.
Hundreds participate in Run Richmond 16.19
Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road