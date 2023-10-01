Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Fully breaking out of a week’s worth of clouds

Ringing in October with low rain chances and a warmer pattern
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine returns today with a beautiful forecast dry, sunny, and warmer than average weather in the days ahead!

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible late. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible in the morning. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: A strong cold front arrives next weekend with cool temperatures arriving for the week of October 8-15!

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

