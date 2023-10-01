Your Money with Carlson Financial
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings

(Graphic via Virginia Lottery)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - In Saturday’s drawing, a total of 67,454 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $200, according to the Virginia Lottery.

However, no ticket matched the six-numbers for the Powerball jackpot, making the estimated prize for Monday’s drawing grow to $1.04 billion.

According to the Virginia Lottery, in 2023 Virginia Lottery players have won:

  • Twelve $100,000 prizes
  • Seven $150,000 prizes
  • One $200,000 prize
  • One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)
  • Three $1 million prizes
  • A $161 million jackpot

The winner will have a choice to either receive the full amount in annual payments over 30 years before taxes, or a one-time cash option of approximately $478 million before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, all profits, including the sale of tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 budget.

For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website, download the Lottery’s app, and connect with the Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

