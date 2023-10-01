Federal student loan payments resume

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After more than three years...the government’s halt on student loan payments -- is over. Both current and former college students are not ready for those payments to restart.

“Ugh I’m not looking forward to this at all,” said Payden Wilson, a current, 5th year VCU student. “I’m upset, I don’t appreciate how the government keeps flip-flopping, I had to get loans,” she said.

A former ODU student feels similar to Wilson.

“Oo, I knew this day was coming but dang, like I didn’t want to see it,” said Austin Greenhill, who graduated from ODU in 2019.

According to Federal Education Data, the average student loan borrower owes over $37,000. Which on average, means they’re paying up to $300 a month on top of other monthly bills.

“I do pay rent, I pay for my phone, I pay for my car, I pay for a lot of things so, unfortunately, this does set me back,” Wilson explained.

There is something you can do; first, figure out who your loan provider is, once you do that, you can apply for the ‘SAVE’ plan. It’s taken place of the former revised pay as you earn plan. According to studentaid.gov, the plan could decrease monthly payments and even eliminate remaining interest - if eligible.

Greenhill had some advice for current students... he said it’s best to take it one payment at a time, try to cut down on unnecessary payments or subscriptions and make sure to prioritize your bills.

“Just what’s most important right now, like what’s needed to be paid right now,” Greenhill said.

If you need help with your loan make sure to visit your loan servicer’s website. that can be a very important source. according to the government’s student aid website, you can expect to get a billing statement or notice at least 21 days before your payment is due but if you don’t get one, reach out to your loan provider.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.