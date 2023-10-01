Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.(Source: Jayne Workman)
By Kristin Nelson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crashed through a post office in South Carolina, WMBF reports.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Police departments confirmed they responded to a post office at 67th Avenue North on Friday.

Cpl. Chris Starling confirmed that a person who was inside the post office was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to recover.

A photo shows an entire car inside of the post office, along with damage to the building.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to go through the building.

Copyright 2023WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Birthday Cake Kits
Woman donates birthday cake kits to Chesterfield Food Bank in son’s memory
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
I-95 reopens after crash near Maury Street exit
The childcare stabilization grant expires Sept. 30, drying up federal funding.
Thousands of Virginia daycares in jeopardy of closing: ‘It’s critical for us’

Latest News

An Ohio cancer survivor got a hug from Joe Jonas during a Jonas Brothers performance in...
Cancer survivor gets hug from Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers concert
Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
President Biden: "We have avoided a shutdown." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Biden: 'We have avoided a shutdown.'