Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Saturday Forecast: More breaks in the clouds today

Sunshine should return in full force by the end of the weekend
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Partial clearing with more sun west of I-95 today. Cloudier with the chance for a very light shower at the bay.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and some mist this morning. More breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. A sprinkle is possible, mainly along the bay. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible late. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Chesterfield
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 due to crash
Ralshief Richardson
19-year-old shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus identified
If you have any questions about your Anthem benefits and coverage, Bon Secours recommends...
Bon Secours, Anthem settle contract dispute
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Sun returns this weekend!
Partly sunny on Saturday and full sunshine expected Sunday!
Forecast: Sun returns this weekend!
Cloudy midday with some sun possible this evening.
Friday Forecast: Morning mist and fog
Cloudy midday with some sun possible this evening.
Friday Forecast: Morning mist and fog