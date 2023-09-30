Saturday Forecast: More breaks in the clouds today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Partial clearing with more sun west of I-95 today. Cloudier with the chance for a very light shower at the bay.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and some mist this morning. More breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon. A sprinkle is possible, mainly along the bay. Highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower is possible late. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

