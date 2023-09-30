Your Money with Carlson Financial
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road

Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after one man was killed in the Staples Mill Townhome complex.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the p3tips.com app.

