One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after one man was killed in the Staples Mill Townhome complex.

Police were called to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the p3tips.com app.

