Fun after dark: Maymont’s annual Garden Glow returns in October

The 6th annual Garden Glow will take place at Maymont from Oct. 19 through Nov. 12.
The 6th annual Garden Glow will take place at Maymont from Oct. 19 through Nov. 12.(Maymont)
By Aanya Howard
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 6th annual Garden Glow will take place at Maymont from Oct. 19 through Nov. 12. After sunset, viewers will be amazed at Maymont’s glowing transformation of whimsical landscapes.

Entering through the Magnolia Gates at the lower north end of the parking lot on Hampton Street, your glow-filled night will begin.

The Glow Village will take place on the Carriage House Lawn featuring fire pits, several food trucks, fun activities like a Shadow Wall, and a Glow shop will be open to guests who would like to glow in the dark for the night.

It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance due to capacity limits for each half-hour time slot entry. Tickets are $16 per person; $12 for children ages 3-16; and free for children ages 2 and under. When SNAP/EBT is presented, adult tickets are $3 and children are free. This applies only to onsite purchases.

This event is held outside in its entirety. The show will go on except in the case of severe weather. Guests should wear weather-friendly clothing and footwear.

For more information, click here.

