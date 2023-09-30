Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘Bury guns, not people,’ the slogan behind Petersburg’s first collaborative gun buyback event

Petersburg's first collaborative gun buyback event
Petersburg's first collaborative gun buyback event(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘Bury guns…. not people…’ that was the slogan for Saturday’s gun buyback event in Petersburg.

The Community Transformers Foundation is collaborating with the Petersburg Bureau of Police, Tabernacle Baptist Church and Gillfield Baptist Church to make events like this possible. Residents drove into the Gillfield church parking lot, pop their trunk at one tent to hand over their weapons, then drove to another tent to get a gift card.

“You can’t really thrive in all these other things in life if you don’t have a safe place to live,” said Amanda Becker, the chair of the Community Transformers Foundation.

The Chief of Petersburg Bureau of Police, Travis Christian said the program was completely anonymous and with questions asked.

“We’re not in no way trying to violate anyone’s Constitutional right because it is your right to bear arms… but we do recognize the fact that weapons do get in the hands of the wrong people and sometimes do cause harm to families and children,” said Chief Christian.

Students at Virginia State University who are volunteering tell me they’re doing this as a way to give back… but this particular event - brings out a deeper emotion for them.

“We had lost two students to gun violence and it’s been very, very hard, so we’re trying to make a change here,” said Morgan Jackson, a VSU student who volunteered.

The city’s mayor agrees with the students and said this event was successful.

“It’s just so many guns out here and this is our effort to get them off the street and keep Petersburg safe,” said Mayor Samuel Parham.

One community member, Kenrick Morgan, is the founder of black gun initiative - he tells me, any event that keeps the community safe, is great,  but he also believes - there are more ways to help keep people safe.

“We must have the same energy to promote responsible gun ownership,” said Kenrick Morgan, the founder of Black Gun Initiative.

If you missed this first gun buyback event and you still want to turn in a gun, chief christian says you can turn it in, anytime, at the police department.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Chesterfield
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
I-95 reopens after crash near Maury Street exit
Ralshief Richardson
19-year-old shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus identified
If you have any questions about your Anthem benefits and coverage, Bon Secours recommends...
Bon Secours, Anthem settle contract dispute
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

Latest News

Sunday weather forecast
Sunday weather forecast
The race takes you on a journey through 400 years of black history in the River City.
Hundreds participate in Run Richmond 16.19
Henrico police responded to the 4100 block of Townhouse Rd for a report of a shooting.
One person dead after shooting near Staples Mill Road
1st Carnival of Cocktails is happening Saturday, October 21, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Richmond’s Main Street Station to host ‘Carnival of Cocktails’