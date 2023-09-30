Athletics, amusement rides, & art: What’s happening across RVA this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From athletics to amusement rides to art. You can find it all here in RVA.

Run Richmond 16.19 returns for its second year on Saturday, celebrating more than four hundred years of black history.

There will be a 16.19K and a 6.9K.

You can learn more about the run’s mission and sign up here.

Don’t forget that the State Fair of Virginia is underway in Doswell.

From the Ferris wheel to deep-fried food and even pig races, the fair has so much fun to offer for the whole family.

You can also check out the circus. There are also concerts on the main stage every night at 7:30 p.m.

The State Fair wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 1.

This Sunday kicks off a month-long celebration of local artists.

ArtoberVA brings more than a hundred artists to the Richmond and Tri-Cities area.

The celebration starts Tuesday, Oct. 3, at The Valentine from 6 to 8 p.m.

