Woman driving on Virginia’s Eastern Shore wins $1 million prize in Cape Charles

The winning numbers were 11-19-29-63-68, and the Powerball number was 25.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland woman’s trip back home changed her life after she realized a Powerball ticket she bought in Cape Charles won big.

On Sept. 9, Christine Oberheitmann and her husband were driving back home to Berlin, Maryland, when they stopped at the Sting-Ray’s in Cape Charles, Virginia.

While in the store, Oberheitmann noticed the Powerball jackpot had grown to $500 million.

“I typically only play when the jackpot gets big,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials.

When the winning numbers were drawn, Christine’s ticket ended up matching five of them to win the $1 million prize. Those winning numbers were 11-19-29-63-68, and the Powerball number was 25. The only number she didn’t match was the Powerball number.

“We’ll probably stop at the store on the way home to take a selfie,” she said as she claimed her prize at the Lottery’s customer service center in Hampton.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
