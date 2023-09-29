Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations

Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor for possible child labor law violations.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods over possible child labor law violations.

The investigation of the chicken processing plants follows a report from The New York Times earlier this month.

The report mentioned an underage migrant worker was severely injured while working for a sanitation company hired by Perdue in Virginia.

Perdue said it plans to cooperate fully with any government inquiry on this matter and take appropriate actions based on the findings.

Tyson has yet to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
Chesterfield Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at Chesterfield warehouse
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
Clock is ticking as United Autoworkers threaten to expand strikes against Detroit automakers
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies
Girl Scouts of the USA says prices vary because local councils set them.
Girl Scout cookies could cost you a little more this year
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
Adrian Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder and acquitted on a firearms charge.
Newport News man found guilty of killing wife