Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.(Source: Tesla/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A U.S. government lawsuit alleges that Tesla allowed racism at its factory in Fremont, California.

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism toward Black employees.

Racial slurs, including the N-word, were allegedly used by non-Black employees when speaking to Black employees at the factory.

The suit also alleged instances of racist taunts and threats, including death threats, and said Black employees who complained about the behavior were subject to retaliation.

This is not the first time Tesla has faced legal repercussions for alleged racist behavior in the Fremont factory.

Shortly before the California state suit was filed last year, Tesla published a blog post denying the allegations.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on the latest suit.

The lawsuit makes no specific monetary demand but asks that a jury require Tesla to pay alleged victims for the conduct they were subjected to and other damages.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
Chesterfield Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at Chesterfield warehouse
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed

Latest News

The Rev. Gustavo Castillo leads in song and praise members of his congregation at the Iglesia...
A green card processing change means US could lose thousands of faith leaders from abroad
Tyson Foods, along with Perdue Farms, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor...
Tyson, Perdue under investigation for possible child labor violations
Adrian Lewis will be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2024.
Newport News man found guilty of killing wife
Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.
Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern
Shanitia Mikell Eure was reported missing on Sunday, July 17. Eure's husband was charged with...
Husband charged with first-degree murder in connection to wife’s disappearance