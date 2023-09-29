Run Richmond 16.19 organizer, actor Djimon Hounsou shares the importance of Saturday’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Run Richmond 16.19 returns Saturday, honoring African Americans’ sacrifices and achievements in this nation.

Richmond holds a special place in his heart for Hollywood actor and humanitarian Djimon Hounsou.

“This event is to sort of like change the narrative around our people and have a place to acknowledge the achievement of our people,” Hounsou said.

Hounsou said while there’s still a long way to go, they’ve taken baby steps, starting with the Run Richmond 16.19 race.

“It’s been extremely rewarding for me to see the community coming together on a vision or concept I once dreamed about and wasn’t sure if people were going to be receptive about that,” Hounsou said.

The race is now in its second year. Hounsou said it gives everyone a chance to celebrate unity in diversity and take a stand for racial equality.

“It gives an opportunity for people to actual experience and learn about black history over this course, and the keyword is ‘learn’,” Andrea Wright, Communications Director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.

It is an opportunity for people worldwide to come together and better understand that Richmond was ground zero in America regarding the slave trade.

“As we say, our focus, goal, emphasis is to preserve those stories that inspire,” Wright said. “We preserve those stories through education because there is a saying, when you know better, you do better.”

To continue to move forward to a brighter future.

“The book of history has got too many pages that they’re trying to tear off, and you cannot have a book sort of like counts to the story of this country without acknowledging black history,” Hounsou said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.