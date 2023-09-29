Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.(Britney Spears / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police were called to the home of Britney Spears in Southern California Wednesday to conduct a wellness check.

It came after Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said someone close to Spears called authorities genuinely worried about her well-being.

A sergeant was sent to her home and talked with the head of her security team over an entrance intercom.

He told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and she did not want deputies to enter the property.

Also, the singer’s attorney called the sergeant saying he had just spoken with her and assured him there were no issues with her mentally, physically or otherwise.

After those two assurances, the sergeant left.

In January, there was another wellness check after what Spears described as “prank phone calls” prompted police to stop by her home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
19-year-old shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus identified
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Chesterfield
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
Chesterfield Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at Chesterfield warehouse

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address
This image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about...
Astronomers say building block of life present on Jupiter’s icy moon
FILE - Baltimore Archbishop William Lori speaks with reporters before an Ash Wednesday Mass in...
Baltimore Archdiocese files for bankruptcy before new law on abuse lawsuits takes effect
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90