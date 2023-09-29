Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Parvo is real’: RACC stresses importance of vaccines after finding dead puppies

RACC says provides free vaccines from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays at its shelter at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue for any Richmond resident.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control says its officers have picked up dead puppies this week that tested positive for parvo.

Two of the dogs were found abandoned. Three other dogs were found alive, but one has since died.

“Parvo is real. It can live in the soil for years and without treatment can be deadly,” RACC said in a social media post. “The ONLY way to protect your dog against parvo is through vaccinations.”

Parvo is essentially a virus that attacks the intestines and dehydrates the dogs to the point of death.

RACC says it provides free vaccines from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays at its shelter at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue for any Richmond resident.

“There is NO EXCUSE for puppies being left to die in the streets or being discarded like trash,” RACC posted. “It’s infuriating. VACCINATE YOUR DOGS! PLEASE!”

We’re on your side with a health alert for all dog owners. Cases of parvovirus are on the rise.

Earlier this year, RACC said it had to deal with the worst cases of parvo it has ever seen.

“Unfortunately, we’re finding these animals dumped in the city in different parts of the city that literally, as they’re coming in, they’re dying,” RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters said in April.

“You drive up here, you vaccinate your animals, and we do the boosters two weeks later, so there is literally no excuse for anyone not to vaccinate their pets in the city,” she said. “We’re providing every resource we possibly can.”

