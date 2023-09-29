Newport News man found guilty of killing wife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A Newport News man has been convicted of killing his wife, even though police never found her body.

On Thursday, a jury found Adrian Lewis guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Shanita Eure-Lewis.

WVEC reports a jury found Lewis not guilty of using a firearm to commit a felony.

Shanita Eure-Lewis disappeared in July of last year - a day before prosecutors say Lewis booked a flight to Jamaica.

Shanita’s family reported her missing after they could not make contact with her. Eure’s family says Shanita’s lack of communication with them is unusual.

Eure’s family says she left church and planned to attend the second service but never showed up.

This information led investigators to believe she was possibly endangered, so state police issued a missing person alert.

Shanita was last seen leaving her house with her husband. Police found the car they were driving in Hampton, where investigators found additional evidence that changed the missing adult investigation to a homicide investigation.

Police found him at Dulles Airpot with his wife’s passport and credit cards in his luggage.

Lewis has maintained his innocence throughout the case.

His sentencing date is Jan. 19, 2024.

