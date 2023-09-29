Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

New VSU ‘HERO’ program to help teacher shortage

VSU hero program helps education students get first hand experience while helping with teacher shortages.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A new program at Virginia State University is said to help with the teacher shortage problem throughout Petersburg Public Schools.

It’s called the ‘Hero’ program. It stands for Hybrid Education Residence Opportunity. It gives juniors and seniors working towards an education degree at VSU a chance to get classroom experience.

Similar to a paid internship, there are student teachers at all of the public elementary schools in Petersburg and one at Petersburg High School.

One student teacher, Kendrick Mason, told NBC12 that it is a challenging program but worth it. He’s one of the 6 or 5 VSU students in the program. He teaches a Special Education class at Lakemont Elementary School.

“We are actual students who want to have a classroom,” Mason said. “I get my own students, my own caseload for a full year, and get to know what it’s really, really like to work as a teacher. This really is how you teach a kid to read. This is really how you teach a kid mathematics, and so getting to see that in real-time has been incredibly, incredibly humbling.”

Meanwhile, VSU leaders said this program was created to give their students a new opportunity while giving schools more instructors to help with the shortage in the future.

“It will encourage some future individuals to go into teaching,” said Willis Walter, the dean at the College of Education at Virginia State University.

He said he hopes this program will be incorporated into other county schools they partner with, like Chesterfield, Dinwiddie and Prince George.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
19-year-old shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus identified
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Chesterfield
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
Chesterfield Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at Chesterfield warehouse

Latest News

One of the men charged in the shooting death of Richmond teen Tynashia Humphrey is facing over...
Guilty plea in Tynashia Humphrey's murder
The childcare stabilization grant expires Sept. 30, drying up federal funding.
Thousands of Virginia daycares in jeopardy of closing: ‘It’s critical for us’
Second Run Richmond 16.19 gets underway Saturday
Run Richmond 16.19 organizer, actor Djimon Hounsou shares the importance of Saturday’s race
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 due to crash
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 near the Maury Street exit due to a multi-vehicle crash.
I-95 North closed near Maury Street exit