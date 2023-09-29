Man sentenced to 25 years in Tynashia Humphrey shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One of the men charged in the shooting death of Richmond teen Tynashia Humphrey is facing over 20 years in prison.

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Tynashia “Nae” Humphrey unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents showed Humphrey was caught in the crossfire and killed when walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court. The following month, Richmond Police arrested five men in connection to Humphrey’s shooting death.

Mitchell Hudson, Jr. was one of the five men charged in the 15-year-old’s death.

According to court documents, Hudson was sentenced to 50 years in prison for first-degree murder with 28 years suspended and 3 years for using a firearm to commit a felony, meaning he will serve a total of 25 years.

