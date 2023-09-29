Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Henrico Police Chief speaks out about delayed alert for escaped inmate

Anyone with information about Roulack's whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia Department of...
Anyone with information about Roulack's whereabouts is asked to call the Virginia Department of Corrections at 877-896-5764.(Karina Bolster/NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Police Chief responds to community concerns regarding the handling of an inmate’s escape at a Henrico Hospital.

Naseem Roulack, who also goes by Lil Nas, escaped police custody before 6 a.m. on Aug. 12 while receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital.

RELATED: Police ask community to check doorbell cameras for escaped inmate

However, the community wasn’t alerted to the situation until 8:30 a.m.

RELATED: Neighbors near hospital asked to help track down missing inmate

On Thursday, Chief Eric English released a statement saying, “There was an opportunity to get the message out sooner.” He added that while focusing on finding Roulack, the police understand the importance of keeping the community safe and communicating with them.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run.

Since his disappearance, police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital. Those items were found in the street and a yard within walking distance of the hospital.

Police say he has been seen casually walking on Franklin Street in Henrico County’s Near West End. He is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and what appears to be either a white towel or sheet on his head and carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder.

State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols, and aviation are assisting with the ongoing search.

As of right now, Roulack remains on the run.

Anyone with information on Roulack or who has seen an individual fitting his description is encouraged to call the Virginia Department of Corrections at 877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or 911.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
Chesterfield Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at Chesterfield warehouse
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Chesterfield
According to police, a 2011 Mazda was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a tree...
1 dead after fiery crash in Chesterfield
Naseem Roulack, who also goes by Lil Nas, escaped police custody before 6 a.m. on Aug. 12 while...
Henrico Police Chief speaks out about delayed alert for escaped inmate
Outside of VCU medical center.
VCU Health’s gun violence intervention program to expand to hospitals across the state