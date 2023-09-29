Henrico Police Chief speaks out about delayed alert for escaped inmate

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Police Chief responds to community concerns regarding the handling of an inmate’s escape at a Henrico Hospital.

Naseem Roulack, who also goes by Lil Nas, escaped police custody before 6 a.m. on Aug. 12 while receiving treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital.

However, the community wasn’t alerted to the situation until 8:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Chief Eric English released a statement saying, “There was an opportunity to get the message out sooner.” He added that while focusing on finding Roulack, the police understand the importance of keeping the community safe and communicating with them.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny, and hit and run.

Since his disappearance, police have recovered his medical gown and the restraints he was wearing when he left the hospital. Those items were found in the street and a yard within walking distance of the hospital.

Police say he has been seen casually walking on Franklin Street in Henrico County’s Near West End. He is believed to be wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and what appears to be either a white towel or sheet on his head and carrying a backpack or bag over his shoulder.

State and local K9 tracking crews, patrols, and aviation are assisting with the ongoing search.

As of right now, Roulack remains on the run.

Anyone with information on Roulack or who has seen an individual fitting his description is encouraged to call the Virginia Department of Corrections at 877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell phone or 911.

