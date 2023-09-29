Friday Forecast: Morning mist and fog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Becoming sunny and warmer this weekend.

Friday: Misty and a bit foggy this morning. Cloudy midday with breaks in the clouds/sunshine possible this evening. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. We’re watching for the chance of a shower. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

