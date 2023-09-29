Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Bon Secours, Anthem settle contract dispute

The agreement extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans
The agreement extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A contract dispute between Bon Secours Mercy Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has been resolved.

“As a result, all Anthem Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members will have continued in-network coverage at Bon Secours,” Bon Secours and Anthem said in a joint statement. “Anthem has agreed to cover any claims that patients may have incurred during the period of time that Bon Secours was out of network with Anthem Medicare Advantage since August 1.”

The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans through 2028.

“This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Bon Secours without cost increases for our members and employers,” said Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude.

“This new agreement protects our patients’ access to compassionate care close to home,” said Don Kline, chief operating officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Details of the agreement are not being released “due to confidentiality provisions.” Bon Secours is also dismissing a lawsuit against Anthem.

If you have any questions about your Anthem benefits and coverage, Bon Secours recommends contacting Anthem at the phone number on your insurance card.

If you have questions about what this contract resolution means for your ongoing care, visit Bon Secours website or call 888-354-0205.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man shot, killed while getting on GRTC bus
Police say 17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson has not been seen since Sunday, Sept. 24.
Henrico Police say missing teen has sent concerning text messages
K-9 Aron was euthanized Wednesday with his handler and other troopers by his side.
VSP explosive detective K-9 dies
Chesterfield Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at Chesterfield warehouse
VDOT says a damaged pipe on I-95 needed emergency repairs due to the excessive water from...
Emergency repairs on I-95 in Richmond completed

Latest News

The agreement extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans.
Bon Secours, Anthem settle contract dispute
Fall allergies can be just as bad as the spring for many people.
Dealing with fall allergies
Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County is seeing a recent spike in medical emergencies.
Central State Hospital is seeing uptick in medical emergencies
A VCU professor is developing a THC breathalyzer.
VCU science professor developing THC breathalyzer