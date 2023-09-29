Bon Secours, Anthem settle contract dispute

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A contract dispute between Bon Secours Mercy Health and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has been resolved.

“As a result, all Anthem Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members will have continued in-network coverage at Bon Secours,” Bon Secours and Anthem said in a joint statement. “Anthem has agreed to cover any claims that patients may have incurred during the period of time that Bon Secours was out of network with Anthem Medicare Advantage since August 1.”

The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans through 2028.

“This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Bon Secours without cost increases for our members and employers,” said Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude.

“This new agreement protects our patients’ access to compassionate care close to home,” said Don Kline, chief operating officer, Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Details of the agreement are not being released “due to confidentiality provisions.” Bon Secours is also dismissing a lawsuit against Anthem.

If you have any questions about your Anthem benefits and coverage, Bon Secours recommends contacting Anthem at the phone number on your insurance card.

If you have questions about what this contract resolution means for your ongoing care, visit Bon Secours website or call 888-354-0205.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.