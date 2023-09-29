12 About Movies: Baking, Bags of Cash & Stephen King
What’s the scariest trap from the SAW films?
Sep. 29, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Who’s ready for the first of the money streaming dump? Hundreds of titles drop to streaming sites Sunday, and we talk about … a few of them. Todd wraps himself in a warm blanket of British baking, and Tyler wishes he was on Arrakis. It’s a new episode of 12 About Movies!
New to Streaming:
- The Great British Baking Show - Netflix
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Netflix
October 1st
- The Empty Man - Hulu (haha)
- Doctor Sleep - Hulu
- Nightmare Alley - Hulu
- Dune - Netflix
Staff Picks:
- Todd: A Simple Plan - Paramount+
- Tyler: The Civil Dead - Showtime subscription
New to Theaters:
- The Creator
- Saw X
- Paw Patrol
NETFLIX
- 60 Days In: Season 4
- A Beautiful Mind
- American Beauty
- Backdraft
- Casper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cinderella Man
- Colombiana
- Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Gladiator
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Kung Fu Panda
- Love Actually
- Margot at the Wedding
- Miss Juneteenth
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Role Models
- Runaway Bride
- Saving Private Ryan
- Scarface
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- The Firm
- The House Bunny
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- War of the Worlds
DISNEY+
- Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m. ET)
MAX
- 3 Godfathers
- The Adventures of Pinocchio
- All About the Benjamins
- The Amazing Panda Adventure
- Angels in the Outfield
- The Answer Man
- Anthropoid
- Appaloosa
- The Apparition
- The Asphalt Jungle
- Badlands
- Be Cool
- Bee Season
- Beetlejuice
- The Benchwarmers
- Blade Runner 2049
- Blindspotting
- Celeste and Jesse Forever
- Cesar Chavez
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Control Room
- Critters 3
- The Curse of Frankenstein
- Daphne & Velma
- Dark Shadows
- Dracula A.D. 1972
- Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
- Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1
- Father Figures
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- The Final Destination
- The Five Heartbeats
- Flashdance
- FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
- Flight
- Focus
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
- French Connection II
- The French Connection
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Furious 7
- Get Shorty
- Gloria Bell
- The Golden Child
- The Grey
- Hackers
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- The Haunting
- Horror of Dracula
- House of Sand and Fog
- The House
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In the Heart of the Sea
- In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
- Ismael’s Ghosts
- Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Jumanji
- Just Wright
- Kate & Leopold
- The Last Stand
- Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
- The Legend of Bagger Vance
- The Letter
- Looney Tunes: Back In Action
- The Lost Boys
- Love Jones
- Meet Dave
- Men at Work
- The Mod Squad
- The Mummy
- The Neverending Story
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
- A Night at the Roxbury
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Oracle
- Out of the Past
- Paper Towns
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Pet Sematary II
- The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
- Pleasantville
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pootie Tang
- The Pyramid
- Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
- The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
- Rock of Ages
- Roger & Me
- Running Scared
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Skin
- Small Soldiers
- Son of the Mask
- Soylent Green
- Spartan
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Speedway
- Spinout
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
- Teen Spirit
- Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
- Tom and Jerry: The Movie
- Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
- Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
- Trick ‘r Treat
- Upgrade
- Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
- Warm Bodies
- The Weekend
- What’s Up, Doc?
- The Whole Ten Yards
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
- Whose Streets?
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
PARAMOUNT+
- Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m ET)
- A Simple Plan
- Airplane!
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Almost Famous
- American Graffiti
- An American Haunting
- Babel
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Beowulf (2007)
- Best Defense
- Better Off Dead
- Big Game
- Birthday Girl
- Birthmarked
- Body Cam
- Chocolate City
- Citizen Ruth
- Clerks
- Crawl
- Croupier
- Dance Flick
- Dead Presidents
- Deep Impact
- Defiance
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- District 9
- Dotty & Soul
- Doubt
- Eye for An Eye
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Fear the Night
- Firestarter (1987)
- First Blood
- Flesh and Bone
- Follow Her
- Getting Even with Dad
- God’s Waiting Room
- Harlem Nights
- Hart’s War
- Home For The Holidays (1995)
- Hoosiers
- Igby Goes Down
- In & Out
- In The Bedroom
- In The Heights
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- Into The Wild
- Iris
- Jackass Number Two
- Jessabelle
- John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
- Just Between Friends
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- LX 2048
- Malcolm X
- Mansfield Park
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Mean Creek
- Midnight Cowboy
- Minority Report
- Moonstruck
- More American Graffiti
- Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
- Mrs. Brown
- Mulholland Drive
- Notorious
- Phantasm
- Pioneer Woman
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Private Parts
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood Part II
- Raze
- Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
- Save the Last Dance
- Saving Private Ryan
- Say Anything
- School Ties
- Scrooged
- Semper Fi
- Sexy Beast
- Silence
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Smoke Signals
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
- Summer of Sam
- Suspiria (1977)
- Teeth
- The Aviator
- The Boys in the Band
- The Contractor
- The Conversation
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- The Firm
- The Grudge
- The Host
- The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
- The Italian Job (1969)
- The Italian Job (2003)
- The Love Guru
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- The Missouri Breaks
- The Newton Boys
- The Original Kings of Comedy
- The Prestige
- The Queen
- The Remains of the Day
- The Ring Two
- The Station Agent
- The Warriors
- The Wings of the Dove
- Titanic
- Train to Busan
- Universal Soldier
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Vamps
- Vanilla Sky
- What Lies Beneath
- Who’s Harry Crumb?
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Young Adult
HULU
- The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
- America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
- Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
- Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
- Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
- Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
- Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
- Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
- 21 & Over
- 50 First Dates
- Abduction
- An American Citizen
- Beyond JFK
- Bogus
- Ceremony
- Daybreakers
- Dark Shadows
- Dazed and Confused
- Devil’s Due
- Die Hard 2
- Don’t Say A Word
- The Double
- Driven
- Easy A
- The Empty Man
- Exorcism Of Emily Rose
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- The Extra Man
- Fat Albert
- Fighting
- FoodInc.
- Flight Of The Phoenix
- Funny People
- Godzilla 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- Godzilla (1998)
- Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
- Hanna
- Hollywood Homicide
- The Hunter
- Interview With the Vampire
- It (Stephen King’s)
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun II
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun Origins
- Leprechaun Returns
- Little Miss Sunshine
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
- The New Age
- Nightmare Alley (2021)
- Nobody Walks
- Oblivion
- The Omen (2006)
- Ondine
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
- Perfect Stranger
- Phone Booth
- Pusher I
- Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
- Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death
- Q & A
- Rudy
- The Sacrament
- Shaun Of The Dead
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Stoker
- Sunchaser
- Stripper
- Synchronicity
- That Night
- Todo Cambia
- Tower Heist
- Turtle Beach
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
- Underwater
- Pain & Gain
- Star Trek (2009)
- Tropic Thunder
- It Chapter Two
- Doctor Sleep
PEACOCK
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future II
- Back to the Future III
- Bridesmaids
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas
- Clay Pigeons
- Cowboys & Aliens
- Death Becomes Her
- The Dilemma
- E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
- Ender’s Game
- Escape Plan
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- The Faculty
- Hell Fest
- Honey
- Honey 2
- Hot Fuzz
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- Inside Man
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- Krampus
- The Mist
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
- Paul
- Scream 4
- Separation
- Shaun of the Dead
- Silent Hill
- Split
- Step Brothers
- TED
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Traffic
- Trainwreck
- Vampire Academy
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
- Winchester
- Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
- Zombieland
PRIME VIDEO
- Frasier S1-11
- Hit S3
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Guy Thing
- A View To A Kill
- A Star Is Born (1976)
- Abduction
- Arsenal
- Beethoven
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
- Body of Evidence
- Bolero
- Bowling for Columbine
- Bubba Ho-Tep
- Casino Royale
- Charlotte’s Web
- Crawl
- Daybreakers
- Detroit
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dirty Work
- Disturbing Behavior
- Doom
- Dr. No
- Eight Men Out
- Flesh & Blood
- For The Love Of The Game
- For Your Eyes Only
- From Russia With Love
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Going My Way
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Green Lantern
- Hall Pass
- High-Rise
- Holiday In Handcuffs
- Holiday Inn
- Hotel Rwanda
- It’s Complicated
- Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
- Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
- Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
- Jesse Stone: No Remorse
- Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
- John Tucker Must Die
- King Solomon’s Mines
- Lawless
- Legally Blonde
- License To Kill
- Live And Let Die
- Mac and Me
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Mars Attacks!
- Masters Of The Universe
- Mean Creek
- Moby Dick
- Moneyball
- Moonraker
- Much Ado About Nothing
- Mulholland Falls
- My Adventures With Santa
- Nanny McPhee
- Nanny McPhee Returns
- Navy Seals
- Nerve
- Never Say Never Again
- No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
- Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
- Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Original Sin
- Rain Man
- Red Corner
- Righteous Kill
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sicario
- Spectre
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
- The Suicide Squad
- That’s Entertainment
- The Apartment
- The Birdcage
- The Intouchables
- The Mistle-Tones
- The Sugarland Express
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Defiant Ones
- The Firm
- The Golden Compass
- The Greatest Story Ever Told
- The Little Things
- The Living Daylights
- The Love Guru
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Party
- The Shop Around the Corner
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The Untouchables
- The Wedding Singer
- The World is Not Enough
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- UHF
- Universal Soldier
- You Only Live Twice
