12 About Movies: Baking, Bags of Cash & Stephen King

What’s the scariest trap from the SAW films?
Hundreds of titles drop to streaming sites Sunday, and we talk about…a few of them.
By Todd Densmore
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Who’s ready for the first of the money streaming dump? Hundreds of titles drop to streaming sites Sunday, and we talk about … a few of them. Todd wraps himself in a warm blanket of British baking, and Tyler wishes he was on Arrakis. It’s a new episode of 12 About Movies!

New to Streaming:

  • The Great British Baking Show - Netflix
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Netflix

October 1st

  • The Empty Man - Hulu (haha)
  • Doctor Sleep - Hulu
  • Nightmare Alley - Hulu
  • Dune - Netflix

Staff Picks:

  • Todd: A Simple Plan - Paramount+
  • Tyler: The Civil Dead - Showtime subscription

New to Theaters:

  • The Creator
  • Saw X
  • Paw Patrol

Full List of New to Streaming :

NETFLIX

  • 60 Days In: Season 4
  • A Beautiful Mind
  • American Beauty
  • Backdraft
  • Casper
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Cinderella Man
  • Colombiana
  • Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3
  • Dune (2021)
  • Elysium
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • Gladiator
  • Hot Tub Time Machine
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Love Actually
  • Margot at the Wedding
  • Miss Juneteenth
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Role Models
  • Runaway Bride
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scarface
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • The Adventures of Tintin
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • The Firm
  • The House Bunny
  • The Little Rascals (1994)
  • War of the Worlds

DISNEY+

  • Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m. ET)

MAX

  • 3 Godfathers
  • The Adventures of Pinocchio
  • All About the Benjamins
  • The Amazing Panda Adventure
  • Angels in the Outfield
  • The Answer Man
  • Anthropoid
  • Appaloosa
  • The Apparition
  • The Asphalt Jungle
  • Badlands
  • Be Cool
  • Bee Season
  • Beetlejuice
  • The Benchwarmers
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Blindspotting
  • Celeste and Jesse Forever
  • Cesar Chavez
  • Charlie Wilson’s War
  • Control Room
  • Critters 3
  • The Curse of Frankenstein
  • Daphne & Velma
  • Dark Shadows
  • Dracula A.D. 1972
  • Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
  • Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1
  • Father Figures
  • Final Destination
  • Final Destination 2
  • Final Destination 3
  • Final Destination 5
  • The Final Destination
  • The Five Heartbeats
  • Flashdance
  • FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
  • Flight
  • Focus
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
  • French Connection II
  • The French Connection
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • Furious 7
  • Get Shorty
  • Gloria Bell
  • The Golden Child
  • The Grey
  • Hackers
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • The Haunting
  • Horror of Dracula
  • House of Sand and Fog
  • The House
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • In the Heart of the Sea
  • In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
  • Ismael’s Ghosts
  • Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
  • Jumanji
  • Just Wright
  • Kate & Leopold
  • The Last Stand
  • Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance
  • The Letter
  • Looney Tunes: Back In Action
  • The Lost Boys
  • Love Jones
  • Meet Dave
  • Men at Work
  • The Mod Squad
  • The Mummy
  • The Neverending Story
  • The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
  • A Night at the Roxbury
  • An Officer and a Gentleman
  • Oracle
  • Out of the Past
  • Paper Towns
  • Pet Sematary (1989)
  • Pet Sematary II
  • The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
  • Pleasantville
  • Poltergeist (1982)
  • Pootie Tang
  • The Pyramid
  • Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
  • The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
  • Rock of Ages
  • Roger & Me
  • Running Scared
  • Scream
  • Scream 2
  • Scream 3
  • Skin
  • Small Soldiers
  • Son of the Mask
  • Soylent Green
  • Spartan
  • Species
  • Species II
  • Species III
  • Speedway
  • Spinout
  • Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
  • Teen Spirit
  • Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
  • Tom and Jerry: The Movie
  • Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
  • Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
  • Trick ‘r Treat
  • Upgrade
  • Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
  • Warm Bodies
  • The Weekend
  • What’s Up, Doc?
  • The Whole Ten Yards
  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
  • Whose Streets?
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

PARAMOUNT+

  • Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m ET)
  • A Simple Plan
  • Airplane!
  • Airplane II: The Sequel
  • Akeelah and the Bee
  • Almost Famous
  • American Graffiti
  • An American Haunting
  • Babel
  • Bend It Like Beckham
  • Beowulf (2007)
  • Best Defense
  • Better Off Dead
  • Big Game
  • Birthday Girl
  • Birthmarked
  • Body Cam
  • Chocolate City
  • Citizen Ruth
  • Clerks
  • Crawl
  • Croupier
  • Dance Flick
  • Dead Presidents
  • Deep Impact
  • Defiance
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
  • District 9
  • Dotty & Soul
  • Doubt
  • Eye for An Eye
  • Face/Off
  • Fatal Attraction
  • Fear the Night
  • Firestarter (1987)
  • First Blood
  • Flesh and Bone
  • Follow Her
  • Getting Even with Dad
  • God’s Waiting Room
  • Harlem Nights
  • Hart’s War
  • Home For The Holidays (1995)
  • Hoosiers
  • Igby Goes Down
  • In & Out
  • In The Bedroom
  • In The Heights
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • Inside Llewyn Davis
  • Into The Wild
  • Iris
  • Jackass Number Two
  • Jessabelle
  • John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
  • Just Between Friends
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
  • Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
  • LX 2048
  • Malcolm X
  • Mansfield Park
  • Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
  • Mean Creek
  • Midnight Cowboy
  • Minority Report
  • Moonstruck
  • More American Graffiti
  • Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
  • Mrs. Brown
  • Mulholland Drive
  • Notorious
  • Phantasm
  • Pioneer Woman
  • Planes, Trains and Automobiles
  • Private Parts
  • Rambo III
  • Rambo: First Blood Part II
  • Raze
  • Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Say Anything
  • School Ties
  • Scrooged
  • Semper Fi
  • Sexy Beast
  • Silence
  • Six Degrees of Separation
  • Sleeping with the Enemy
  • Smoke Signals
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Smokey and the Bandit II
  • Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
  • Summer of Sam
  • Suspiria (1977)
  • Teeth
  • The Aviator
  • The Boys in the Band
  • The Contractor
  • The Conversation
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Duchess
  • The Firm
  • The Grudge
  • The Host
  • The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
  • The Italian Job (1969)
  • The Italian Job (2003)
  • The Love Guru
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
  • The Missouri Breaks
  • The Newton Boys
  • The Original Kings of Comedy
  • The Prestige
  • The Queen
  • The Remains of the Day
  • The Ring Two
  • The Station Agent
  • The Warriors
  • The Wings of the Dove
  • Titanic
  • Train to Busan
  • Universal Soldier
  • Vampire in Brooklyn
  • Vamps
  • Vanilla Sky
  • What Lies Beneath
  • Who’s Harry Crumb?
  • William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
  • Young Adult

HULU

  • The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
  • America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
  • Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
  • Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
  • Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
  • 21 & Over
  • 50 First Dates
  • Abduction
  • An American Citizen
  • Beyond JFK
  • Bogus
  • Ceremony
  • Daybreakers
  • Dark Shadows
  • Dazed and Confused
  • Devil’s Due
  • Die Hard 2
  • Don’t Say A Word
  • The Double
  • Driven
  • Easy A
  • The Empty Man
  • Exorcism Of Emily Rose
  • Exorcist: The Beginning
  • The Extra Man
  • Fat Albert
  • Fighting
  • FoodInc.
  • Flight Of The Phoenix
  • Funny People
  • Godzilla 2000
  • Godzilla: Final Wars
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Good Day To Be Black And Sexy
  • Hanna
  • Hollywood Homicide
  • The Hunter
  • Interview With the Vampire
  • It (Stephen King’s)
  • Leprechaun
  • Leprechaun II
  • Leprechaun III
  • Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
  • Leprechaun V: In The Hood
  • Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
  • Leprechaun Origins
  • Leprechaun Returns
  • Little Miss Sunshine
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
  • The New Age
  • Nightmare Alley (2021)
  • Nobody Walks
  • Oblivion
  • The Omen (2006)
  • Ondine
  • Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
  • Perfect Stranger
  • Phone Booth
  • Pusher I
  • Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands
  • Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death
  • Q & A
  • Rudy
  • The Sacrament
  • Shaun Of The Dead
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Stoker
  • Sunchaser
  • Stripper
  • Synchronicity
  • That Night
  • Todo Cambia
  • Tower Heist
  • Turtle Beach
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
  • Underwater
  • Pain & Gain
  • Star Trek (2009)
  • Tropic Thunder
  • It Chapter Two
  • Doctor Sleep

PEACOCK

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future II
  • Back to the Future III
  • Bridesmaids
  • Casper’s Haunted Christmas
  • Clay Pigeons
  • Cowboys & Aliens
  • Death Becomes Her
  • The Dilemma
  • E.T., The Extra Terrestrial
  • Ender’s Game
  • Escape Plan
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose
  • Exorcist: The Beginning
  • The Faculty
  • Hell Fest
  • Honey
  • Honey 2
  • Hot Fuzz
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
  • I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Inside Man
  • Jurassic Park
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Jurassic World
  • Krampus
  • The Mist
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman
  • Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
  • Paul
  • Scream 4
  • Separation
  • Shaun of the Dead
  • Silent Hill
  • Split
  • Step Brothers
  • TED
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Traffic
  • Trainwreck
  • Vampire Academy
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
  • Winchester
  • Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
  • Zombieland

PRIME VIDEO

  • Frasier S1-11
  • Hit S3
  • A Fish Called Wanda
  • A Guy Thing
  • A View To A Kill
  • A Star Is Born (1976)
  • Abduction
  • Arsenal
  • Beethoven
  • Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
  • Body of Evidence
  • Bolero
  • Bowling for Columbine
  • Bubba Ho-Tep
  • Casino Royale
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Crawl
  • Daybreakers
  • Detroit
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Die Another Day
  • Dirty Work
  • Disturbing Behavior
  • Doom
  • Dr. No
  • Eight Men Out
  • Flesh & Blood
  • For The Love Of The Game
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • From Russia With Love
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • Going My Way
  • Goldeneye
  • Goldfinger
  • Green Lantern
  • Hall Pass
  • High-Rise
  • Holiday In Handcuffs
  • Holiday Inn
  • Hotel Rwanda
  • It’s Complicated
  • Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt
  • Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost
  • Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise
  • Jesse Stone: No Remorse
  • Jesse Stone: Thin Ice
  • John Tucker Must Die
  • King Solomon’s Mines
  • Lawless
  • Legally Blonde
  • License To Kill
  • Live And Let Die
  • Mac and Me
  • Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
  • Mars Attacks!
  • Masters Of The Universe
  • Mean Creek
  • Moby Dick
  • Moneyball
  • Moonraker
  • Much Ado About Nothing
  • Mulholland Falls
  • My Adventures With Santa
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee Returns
  • Navy Seals
  • Nerve
  • Never Say Never Again
  • No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
  • Nowitzki The Perfect Shot
  • Nutcracker: The Motion Picture
  • Octopussy
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Original Sin
  • Rain Man
  • Red Corner
  • Righteous Kill
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sicario
  • Spectre
  • Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
  • The Suicide Squad
  • That’s Entertainment
  • The Apartment
  • The Birdcage
  • The Intouchables
  • The Mistle-Tones
  • The Sugarland Express
  • The Day After Tomorrow
  • The Defiant Ones
  • The Firm
  • The Golden Compass
  • The Greatest Story Ever Told
  • The Little Things
  • The Living Daylights
  • The Love Guru
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Party
  • The Shop Around the Corner
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • The Untouchables
  • The Wedding Singer
  • The World is Not Enough
  • Thunderball
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • UHF
  • Universal Soldier
  • You Only Live Twice

