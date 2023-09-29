1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a car crash in Chesterfield early Friday morning.

Police say the crash happened on South Providence Road shortly after 4 a.m.

According to police, a 2011 Mazda was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity until the family has been notified.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

